A London, Ont. woman said she was pelted with eggs Wednesday night because she's a lesbian.

Liz Merwin was walking on Oxford Street near Quebec Street around 7 p.m. with her partner and two teenaged kids when they were allegedly attacked.

"Somebody sped by in a car and shouted faggot out the window wand threw, well whipped, eggs at us," she said.

Merwin said she has a bruise on her leg and her son was also hit, but not injured.

She described the experience in a post on Facebook addressed to whoever threw the eggs writing, "Today you didn't just hurt me ... you upset my whole family with your hatred."

Calling herself a "momma-bear," Merwin said whoever threw the eggs should be ashamed and hopes that their guilt pushes them to be a kinder person.

"It makes all of us feel a little less safe and a little less welcome and that's not how you want to feel," she said.

Political climate a factor

London PRIDE president, Andrew Rosser, said incidents similar to the attack on Merwin aren't common in the city, but he's worried that could change with the current political climate.

"What's going on in the states has definitely caused a lot of unrest among many communities, especially the more marginalized groups," he added.

CBC is waiting to confirm if police are investigating the attack.