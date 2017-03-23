London and Windsor mayors have put a six pack on the line to make the upcoming junior hockey playoff battle between the two southwestern Ontario cities a little more interesting.

The long-standing rivalry between the London Knights and the Windsor Spitfires got the politicians fired up on social media Thursday.

#LDNvsWSR, you say. Hey @DrewDilkens, care to wager a 6 of @AndersonCAles on the series? (I like the IPA) @GoLondonKnights #DefendTheThrone https://t.co/hmDXZk2PNK — @MayorMattBrown

Brown put the wager of craft beer to Dilkens on Twitter, putting a little bit of each city's craft beer on the line for the classic grudge match.

Dilkens gladly accepted the wager, just one day before the playoff series kicks off Friday night.