The London Humane Society has launched an investigation after the body of an animal was found skinned and beheaded in a parking lot on Dec. 16.

The animal, which is believed to be a small dog, was found outside the Beer Store near Adelaide Street and Lorne Avenue.

"There's no way to measure how disturbing this is," said the humane society's executive director, Judy Foster. "An outcome like this is not one we would expect to see in our community."

Foster said the animal showed signs of puncture wounds and appears to have been cleaned before it was dumped.

The remains are currently being examined by veterinarians.

"The first question that comes to our mind is how many of these injuries were inflicted while the animal was alive?" Foster said. "How was the animal killed? How did the animal die? Why was this animal left in a public place to be found?"

The Humane Society is continuing to investigate several other incidents where animals were skinned and beheaded, including coyotes in London's east end and at Western University.

A mutilated cat was also found at Springbank Park, while a beheaded bunny was also found at Western.

"We're really hoping that somebody will come forward and give us a tip so we can work to stop this," Foster said.

Anyone with information can call the Humane Society, London police or CrimeStoppers.