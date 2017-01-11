The London Health Sciences Centre says there's an "extremely low" risk of infection for 2,200 open heart surgery patients.

In a notice posted Tuesday, the health organization stated adult patients who got the surgery had potentially been exposed to bacteria during their procedure. But Dr. Michael John, director of infection prevention at the centre, stressed that the risk was very low.

"There's things about this we still don't entirely understand, and so that's why everyone is being a little bit careful, in terms of you have an infection that can take years to declare itself," he said.

According to the health centre, the reason for the alert is that heater cooler units used to control the temperature of blood during open heart surgery have been linked to infections. Safety warnings have been issued to hospitals across North America.

"The health of our patients is our first priority and although the risk of infection is extremely low, we want to ensure patients know about the situation and advise them to monitor for symptoms," said Dr. Bob Kiaii, a cardiac surgeon at LHSC.

Watch for pus

The health centre said patients who have had open heart surgery at LHSC should watch for symptoms including night sweats, muscle aches, weight loss, fatigue and unexplained fever and pus around the sternal surgical incision.

Letters have been mailed to patients explaining the situation and telling them to contact if they have concerns.