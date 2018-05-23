Skip to Main Content
East Windsor schools lift 'hold and secure' after police confirm there's no threat

Notifications

East Windsor schools lift 'hold and secure' after police confirm there's no threat

Several east Windsor elementary schools were in a hold and secure Wednesday, as police searched the area for a suspect. Their investigation did not turn up anything.

Police investigation concluded with no threat to the schools

CBC News ·
Police said the man was found with no weapon and there is no threat to schools. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Georges P. Vanier, Sainte-Thérèse and Coronation Public elementary schools entered into a "hold and secure" situation Wednesday morning, after receiving an alert from police.

Windsor police notified the schools that they were searching for a suspect in the area of Coronation Public School, according to an email sent out to parents. 

The schools followed protocol, and entered into a hold and secure. 

Sgt. Steve Betteridge confirmed there was an "active search" in the area. Police were investigating an unconfirmed report of male riding a bike in area of Coronation Avenue and Ford Boulevard who was possibly in possession of a weapon.

Police tracked down the suspect and determined there was no weapon and no threat to the schools. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us