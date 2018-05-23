East Windsor schools lift 'hold and secure' after police confirm there's no threat

Georges P. Vanier, Sainte-Thérèse and Coronation Public elementary schools entered into a "hold and secure" situation Wednesday morning, after receiving an alert from police.

Windsor police notified the schools that they were searching for a suspect in the area of Coronation Public School, according to an email sent out to parents.

The schools followed protocol, and entered into a hold and secure.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge confirmed there was an "active search" in the area. Police were investigating an unconfirmed report of male riding a bike in area of Coronation Avenue and Ford Boulevard who was possibly in possession of a weapon.

Police tracked down the suspect and determined there was no weapon and no threat to the schools.