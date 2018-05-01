Here's how local political parties are trying to gain your vote in Windsor

Even though the provincial election is more than a month away, it's hard to miss the billboards and social media ads asking for your vote.

Each party has devoted a different amount of resources toward gaining followers.

CBC News asked each party how they are engaging voters.

NDP Windsor-West candidate (incumbent): Lisa Gretzky

Kieran McKenzie is Lisa Gretzky's campaign manager. (Meg Roberts/CBC News )

Lisa Gretzky's campaign manager said their biggest focus is on face-to-face communication. A lot of their resources go into meeting people in the community.

"There are almost too many ways to contact people so now it's brought us back to the beginning … Knock on that door and ask them how they feel about what is going on in their community," said Kieran McKenzie, Gretzky's campaign manager.

Although they still put an emphasis on social media and more modern types of communication, McKenzie said they're also using traditional types of campaigning like door-knocking.

Ontario PC Windsor-West candidate: Adam Ibrahim

(Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Adam Ibrahim said he has invested in several large billboards across his riding to get his message across.

"When I go door knocking a lot of people have said to me, 'I have seen your billboards … They are beautiful signs and it is time for change in Windsor,'" said Ibrahim.

Ibrahim is also active on social media and said he likes to get into the community as much as possible.

Liberals Windsor-West candidate: Rino Bortolin

Sami Mazloum is Rino Bortolin's campaign manager. (Sanjay Maru/ CBC News )

Rino Bortolin's campaign strategist said they're utilizing social media to spread their message but they also haven't forgot about the social interaction.

"We have a candidate that works hard so the campaign is really focused on getting him out there, knocking on doors, meeting constituents of Windsor-West and letting them know what he does and has done in the past," said Bortolin's campaign manager, Sami Mazloum.

The provincial election will be held on June 7.