The Canadian Linen Supply Co. building on Caron Avenue will be torn down in the new year.

Just last week, a committee voted to give a developer three months to consider a new use for the old 110-year-old structure between Wyandotte and Elliott streets.

But part of the back wall gave way on the weekend and now chief building official John Revell said the entire structure will have to come down.

"It is collapsing, and it is a danger because with that back wall collapsing, we can't have anybody near the building even," he said. "We don't want firefighters or other first responders in the building, so we've declared an emergency demolition on it."

Revell expects the building to come down in the first half of January.