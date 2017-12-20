These are the shortest days of the year, but at the University of Windsor main campus new lighting is helping to keep things bright for students at night.

"It's awesome. You can see where you're going. You don't feel unsafe when you're walking on campus. I don't feel uncomfortable ever," said first year student Katherine Dare.

The university has invested in 200 new LED lights as part of recent projects transforming the campus into what public affairs director John Coleman calls "a more inviting place."

"They're friendly. They kinda make you want to have a walk and they also make it nice to sit down and just talk to somebody," said Coleman.

Dusty Johnstone, the sexual misconduct and prevention officer says dark areas limit students freedom of mobility. So. she welcomes the new lighting which makes everyone feel safer.

Proposed River Commons area at the U of W.

"I think investing in quality lighting is one way to increase the perception of safety on campus and I think that's really a good thing for the freedom of our students, to move as they wish when they want to," said Johnstone.

The lights can be found in the centre of the campus, the Turtle Island walk, the David Wilson Commons area near the Odette School of Business and in a new area under construction called the River Commons. The River Commons, next to Windsor Hall, features a trail representing the Detroit River and rock clusters representing the islands in the river.

Coleman expects that project to be done in the spring.

"It definitely brightens up the place. Makes it easier to get to places especially in the winter since it gets dark at like five," said Katrina Crosby, while traversing the campus after dark.

Coleman says the new lights are much more energy efficient so they are saving the university 164,000 kilowatts of electricity a year which translates into $28,000.

The university is in the process of evaluating how many more LED lights to install.