A 17-year-old remains in hospital after being struck by a person driving a transport truck on Friday at Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West.

Windsor police said the teen is facing "potentially life-threatening injuries" and the collision remains under investigation.

The teen was taken to a hospital in Detroit after the collision, which happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police said the driver of the transport truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.