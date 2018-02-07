A total of $338,360 saved during an almost eight-month strike by Essex County Library staff will be used for upgrades at branches across the area.

More than $790,000 was socked away during the work stoppage, with County Council ruling it would best be used to serve the library system.

During a meeting Wednesday, council unanimously voted to use the funds for the following projects:

$92,396 to the Town of Amherstburg for repairs at the library on Sandwich Street South

$75,013 to the Town of Essex for roofing, canopy and HVAC unit replacements at the library on Gosfield Townline

​$40,000 to the Town of Kingsville for accessibility improvements at the library on Main Street West and to install windows and doors at the Ruthven Branch on Elgin Street

$32,000 to the Town of Lakeshore to install cement walkways at the Toledo Branch on Renaud Line and Stoney Point Branch on Tecumseh Road

$98,951 to the Municipality of Leamington for a 2018 renovation project at the library on John Street

"Accessibility improvements for the Kingsville branch [will] allow for easier movement for patrons at the facility," explained mayor Nelson Santos. "In Ruthven the long-anticipated update for windows and doors is positive as well ... [it's] nice to see investment going back into our community branches."