The Windsor Public Library is writing its "next chapter" by selling its central branch to the Downtown Mission for $3.6 million.

Staff are already searching for a new location and intend to keep it downtown, according to a media release following the announcement.

Library CEO Kitty Pope said the sale offers the library an opportunity to become more "accessible and relevant" to the community.

"It's a great opportunity for us to move ahead and begin the next 50 years of WPL history," she added.

Windsor Public Library CEO Kitty Pope, left, announced the sale of the Central Branch to the Downtown Mission along with the mission's executive director Ron Dunn, centre, and Mayor Drew Dilkens on March 2, 2018. (Colin Côté-Paulette/Radio-Canada)

The mission plans to sell its main building on Victoria Avenue and move into the library by the end of June 2019.

Executive director Ron Dunn said the top floor of the library will be transformed into transitional apartments.

Dunn spoke to Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre after the announcement. Tap on the player to hear the interview.

Central Branch 'too big'

Officials confirmed the sale of the site on Ouellette Avenue during a media conference Friday afternoon.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said the location is just too big for the needs of the library.

"We've been working hard to bring out libraries into the 21st century and when the offer to purchase the Central Branch building was presented by the Mission we knew the time to act was now," he explained.

Downtown Mission purchasing Windsor Public Library on Ouellette. "It's just too big for our needs"- Mayor Dilkens @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/3d3hpdd54t — @megdroberts

The building was constructed in 1972 and offers 101,467 square feet spread over three floors.

Library officials are working to find a temporary site for the library and will be seeking public input on the new central branch.