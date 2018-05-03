With less than one week before the writ drops — signalling the official start for Ontario's election — the Liberals have nominated a candidate for the riding of Chatham-Kent—Leamington.

For Margaret Schleier Stahl, it's her first time running for public office.

"My politics is really to care for other people," she said. "I'm learning lots along the way."

She said the delay in announcing her candidacy is because the vetting process "took quite a while."

Dirty well water

One hot-button issue in Chatham-Kent right now is residents blaming dirty well water on turbine construction.

Schleier Stahl said she's "concerned about quality of water." However, she said she's gathering information on the issue before responding to questions from CBC News.

Ontario's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has concluded that while the water quality of some wells in Chatham-Kent has changed, the construction of wind turbines is not to blame. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Running for political office isn't something Schleier Stahl said she wants to do; "I need to do this and I have to do this."

"We're looking for ambassadors here, and I felt like with all of the years advocacy I've had, I can certainly represent the individuals well," said Schleier Stahl.

'Share the chair'

She has a few slogans; "share the chair," meaning her potential seat at Queen's Park is one for everyone in her riding. And "you cannot complain if you do not campaign," which she hopes encourages people to get out of their comfort zones.

Schleier Stahl has a background in social work and education, and has advocated for people in marginalized situations.

"We're in a situation I think in Ontario that people need to feel like they matter, their voice counts and that's why it was important for me to run," she said.