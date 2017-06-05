Libby's Lemonade comes with something especially sweet — the chance to support the Ronald McDonald House.

The young girl has been raising funds for seriously ill children at the London location by selling the sugary, summertime drink.

On Saturday, Libby operated her stand from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the fifth straight year and raised $2,340.

Over the weekend she delivered her earnings and plans to continue supporting the charity.

"We can all learn from this determined and very considerate young lady," wrote Chatham-Kent Police Services Const. Kelly Helbin in a media release.