The initial call that led to a seven-hour standoff with police outside a home near Erie Street began with a phoney report of a domestic dispute.

A 40-year-old Windsor man has been charged with two counts of public mischief for making the fake report on June 4, according to police.

Officers were initially called to the home on Marion Avenue because of an alleged fight at the home that supposedly involved a gun.

Police never found a gun at the home, but arrested the four people who were allegedly involved in a robbery that occurred just days before.

A seven-hour standoff with police ensued, resulting in the arrest of four men, who were charged with a long list of offences that included robbery and extortion.