Legionella bacteria shuts down water at University of Windsor — again

The University of Windsor is shutting off water taps in a number of buildings after a yearly water test showed there was legionella bacteria in the system.

The affected buildings are:

Chrysler Hall Tower

Lambton Tower

Essex Hall

Vanier​ Hall

Leddy Library West

Leonard and Dorothy Neal Education Building

No student residences are affected, according to a spokesperson for the University of Windsor.

'Immediate and preventative steps'

The test is part of an ongoing preventative maintenance program that checks hot water systems.

"Immediate and preventative steps have been taken to eliminate any possible risk to occupants," according to the statement from the spokesperson.

The water was shut off in for six days in April 2017 when tests showed legionella bacteria was present in the system.

That bacteria can lead to legionnaires' disease, which is a bacterial pneumonia that is often spread through valves that contain humidity and vapour, like air conditioners.

Symptoms of legionnaires' disease can include pneumonia, fever, cough, muscle pain and headache, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

"We are taking every precaution reasonable and anticipate services to be restored as soon as the matter is resolved," reads the statement.