Investigators are trying to figure out who stole a "number of handguns" stored inside a Windsor homeowner's safe.

The guns were reported stolen Thursday at around 6:30 a.m. from a house on Grand Marais Road East, near Bernard Road.

Police said the owner was legally in possession of the guns, however won't disclose how many were taken.

The homeowner tells police he believes someone he knows took them because there's no evidence of a break-and-enter or forced entry to the safe.

The property crimes unit is investigating.