The municipality of Leamington has opened a warming centre for people whose power has been out since Thursday afternoon.

According to Hydro One, a vehicle crashed into an electrical pole near a distribution center around 5:30 p.m. Jan 5.

At least 650 customers were still without power Friday and the electrical company said it wouldn't be restored until at least 4 p.m.

Robert Sharon, director of Leamington's infrastructure services, said the decision to open the warming centre at the Kinsmen Recreation Complex came after municipal staff members mentioned they had been without power for hours and the temperatures in their homes had dropped to 10 C overnight.

Leamington's Warming Centre will be open at the Recreation Complex for those in the effected area, by a power outage expected until 4;30 pm — @CofEssexPrepare

"We thought if anybody was cold and didn't have a place to go they could go to our recreation complex," Sharon said, adding that the invitation was open to people in Lakeshore and Kingsville who were without power too.