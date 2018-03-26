Skip to Main Content
SUV engulfed up in flames on Road 2 E a 'total loss,' says Leamington fire service

Fire is under control

Leamington firefighters were battling a vehicle fire on Road 2 E Monday afternoon. (Leamington Fire Service/Twitter)

The Leamington Fire Service says a Cadillac SUV that was completely engulfed by flames Monday afternoon is a "total loss."

A photo posted by the fire service on Twitter showed the vehicle filled with flames, while thick black smoke billowed into the sky.

The owner of the white SUV had just finished some repairs and was running the vehicle in their driveway when the flames broke out, according to the fire department.

Officials said firefighters were on scene and the blaze was under control around 4 p.m. No one was injured.

