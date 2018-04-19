New
Leamington elementary student arrested after allegedly sending threatening emails
OPP said this is not a public safety concern
A student from Saint-Michel Catholic Elementary School in Leamington has been arrested after police say threatening emails were sent to students and staff.
The arrest was made off school grounds Thursday morning.
OPP officials reported that there are "no public safety concerns" and classes were not interrupted.
The investigation is ongoing.