Leamington elementary student arrested after allegedly sending threatening emails

A student from Saint-Michel Catholic Elementary School in Leamington has been arrested after threatening emails were sent to students and staff. Classes were not cancelled and the arrest was made off school grounds.

OPP said this is not a public safety concern

The OPP have arrested a student from Saint-Michel Catholic Elementary School. (OPP)

A student from Saint-Michel Catholic Elementary School in Leamington has been arrested after police say threatening emails were sent to students and staff.

The arrest was made off school grounds Thursday morning.

OPP officials reported that there are "no public safety concerns" and classes were not interrupted.

The investigation is ongoing.

