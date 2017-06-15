Leamington will host an international baseball tournament this summer after migrant workers pushed for the competition that will see several Mexican teams slug it out with a couple Essex County squads.

The Consulate of Mexico, located in Leamington, has helped organize the three-day event to be held at the Kinsmen diamonds in July.

Two teams made up of players from Mexico's national technological schools will travel to Canada. Three other teams — one from Leamington, one from the Town of Essex and a third made up of migrant workers — will round out the competition.

Isaak Giesbrech helped organize the international baseball tournament that will see several Mexican teams slug it out with two teams from Essex County. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Migrant workers formed a team six years ago under the direction of Isaak Giesbrech, who organized a Sunday ball league to help the people get involved in the community.

"I figured it was a good idea to get them out and do something different," he said.

Teams then started talking about a competition between teams from both countries. The competition, dubbed the Mex-Can International Baseball Tournament, will be held July 21-23.

The baseball outfit for the 2017 Mex-Can International Baseball Tournament. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Alberto Acero with the Mexican Consulate said the students from Mexico aren't professionals. He expects this to be a way to build a bridge between Canada and Mexico.

"As members of the consulate, we are proud to be part of this project," he said.

Acero praised Giesbrech's efforts with the migrant workers and his help setting up the international tournament.

"Mr. Giesbrech has been fundamental for this project because of his love of baseball and his support of the sport activities of migrant workers," Acero said.