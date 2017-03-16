Medicinal marijuana grower, Aphria, has issued a voluntary recall of some of its product.

Twenty orders of dried pot grown at the Leamington facility were recalled because of a labelling issue that indicated there was a higher concentration of THC than was actually in the pot, according to a statement from the Government of Canada.

The products were said to contain 22.3 per cent THC, instead of 21.1 per cent.

Exposure to the product is not likely to cause any adverse health consequences.

"Health Canada has not received any adverse reaction reports for products sold by Aphria," according to the statement.

Anyone affected should stop using the recalled product immediately and to contact Aphria at 1-844-427-4742.