A Leamington man has been charged with drunk driving after a collision on Highway 3 Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was driving a blue Chevrolet on the highway between North Malden Road and Essex County Road 23 around 6 p.m. when he crashed head-on with a green Jeep, stated provincial police in a media release.

Both vehicles suffered "extensive" damage and the driver and passenger of the Jeep were treated for minor injuries.

The Leamington man's driver's licence has been suspended and he has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving with more than 80 mg of alcohol in his blood.

Highway 3 was closed for about two hours while the OPP investigated the collision.