Leamington District Memorial Hospital wants to change its name to Erie Shores Health Care so it can "better reflect the geographic area and population which it services."

The hospital submitted notice of the name change to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care in mid-December and the hospital board approved it at a meeting on Feb. 7.

The change must still be approved by the Erie St. Clair LHIN, which meets later today in Chatham. If approved, the name change will take effect April 1.

Hospital administrators have been contemplating the change for some time to reflect the fact it's a "rural hub" that services Essex, Harrow, Kingsville and Wheatley in addition to Leamington.

The hospital held discussions with municipal and third-party stakeholders and "no objections or concerns were expressed regarding the proposed name change," says a LHIN report.