Leamington greenhouse growers say if the provincial government's cap-and-trade program survives they won't.

The program, which was put in place on Jan. 1, is meant to reward companies that cut down on their greenhouse gas emissions, but Gerry Mastronardi of TG&G Mastronardi said it's killing family-owned businesses.

"That is the bottom line, we just cannot justify this, we cannot afford this," Mastronardi said.

A group of about eight small greenhouse growers met in Leamington Sunday to talk about the future of their production under the new Ontario program.

"There is no future for us here now, it has to change, very simple," -Tony Mastronardi

Mastronardi, who farms tomatoes, said most of the small greenhouses in the Windsor-Essex are family-run businesses that have been passed down for generations, but the new tax might mean be the end of that.

"We are established here and we don't know if we are going to survive, I would consider very strongly searching elsewhere to start up again because I don't see a future in Ontario the way it stands," said Mastronardi, adding his bill this month was double the previous month.

He isn't alone. Jamie Diniro owns a cucumber greenhouse in Leamington. His bill for December 2016 was about $19,000, last month his bill was $41,674.

He said it's not fair for Ontarians to have to pay such high taxes compared to other provinces.

"Alberta is settled and British Columbia is settled and we are getting hammered ... we are all Canada here, but we seem to be getting the brunt of the high tax," said Diniro.

Tony Mastronardi of Mastro T Farms is experiencing the same thing.

"This is not going to work the way it is now," he said. "There is no future for us here now, it has to change, very simple."

Growers want meeting with Wynne

The group of farmers also pointed to what they believe is a lack of transparency when it comes to cap-and-trade. Many of them said they weren't exactly sure what they were paying for when their bills rolled in at the end of the month.

The farmers hope to sit down and talk with Premier Kathleen Wynne to explain their plight.

"Sit down with us, that's all I ask, do the right thing," said Mastronardi.