A commercial fisherman from Leamington has been fined $5,000 after leaving 880 kilograms of fish to rot for months.

The Ministry of Natural Resources says Adelino Pombinha, the captain of the "Ethan P," pleaded guilty to permitting fish suitable for human consumption to spoil.

Pombinha set a number of gill nets in the water off Essex County in March and although he returned to the area three days later to pick them up, he left almost 800 metres of net containing various species of fish behind for 65 days, according to officials.

Walleye, yellow perch, lake sturgeon, white bass and white perch were all discovered in various stages of decomposition.