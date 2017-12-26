Flames were roaring out the widows of a home on Mill Street East in Leamington when fire crews arrived Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the house at about 11:30 a.m., and the fire was reported under control about an hour later.

Lfd on scene house fire Mill st E. call time 11:03. No injuries. Visible fire at arrival. Fire knocked down at this time pic.twitter.com/VlJlMGkIUV — @LeamingtonFire1

Leamington fire officials described the cause of the fire as "unintentional" and estimated it caused about $105,000 in damage.

There were no injuries.

OPP temporarily closed Mill Street East between Victoria Avenue and Wigle Street.