Two people rescued from car roof after vehicle crashes into water near Hillman Marsh

Two people were rescued from the roof of their car after crashing into water near Hillman Marsh in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Leamington Fire Services were called out to Mersea Road 2 around 3:35 a.m. and found the vehicle submerged.

03:35 LFD respond to Mersea rd 2 near rd 19. MVC vehicle in water at Hillman marsh. KFD assisted with cold water rescue equip. Vehicle submerged. 2 persons rescued off of roof of car. Minor injuries. OPP investigating. —@LeamingtonFire1

The Kingsville Fire Department provided some cold water rescue equipment and both people were pulled from the car's roof with only minor injuries.

Provincial police are continuing to investigate.