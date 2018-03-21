Skip to Main Content
Two people rescued from car roof after vehicle crashes into water near Hillman Marsh

The Kingsville Fire Department provided some cold water rescue equipment and both people were pulled from the car's roof with only minor injuries.

Only minor injuries reported

Two people were rescued from the roof of their car after crashing into water near Hillman Marsh in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Leamington Fire Services were called out to Mersea Road 2 around 3:35 a.m. and found the vehicle submerged.

Provincial police are continuing to investigate.

