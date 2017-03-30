After months of controversy, the Town of Kingsville has found a permanent replacement for former fire chief Robert Kissner, who left his position after being charged with several sex assaults.

Leamington's fire Chief Chuck Parsons is leaving his position to take over fire operations in Kingsville, according to a news release issued by the town Thursday.

Parsons became the deputy fire chief in 2001, eventually taking over the top job in Leamington, according to a news release from the Town of Kingsville.

He takes on his new position April 24, relieving deputy fire chief Jeff Dean, who took on the role temporarily after Kissner left.

"I have been proud to serve the Municipality of Leamington and now I am excited to open a new chapter serving the residents of Kingsville," Parsons said.

Kingsville officials are pleased to bring in their new chief, according to chief administrative officer Peggy Van Mierlo-West

"Chief Parsons brings tremendous experience and leadership qualities to the Town of Kingsville," she said in the statement. "His demonstrated success as a fire chief speaks for itself, as he will be an invaluable addition to the fire department and senior leadership team."