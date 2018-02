There has been a deadly collision in Leamington.

OPP said it happened around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night on Talbot Road, east of County Road 37.

Two vehicles collided — each with only the driver inside — collided.

One of the drivers was killed and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The other was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Police are investigating the incident.