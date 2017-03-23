A Leamington taxi driver has been charged with drunk driving after a passenger noticed signs of impairment.

A female passenger became concerned after she was picked up by a 63-year-old Aqua taxi driver who she believed was drunk.

The woman got out of the cab and called someone to tell them about the incident. Someone then contacted the Ontario Provincial Police, according to a news release.

Officers found the blue Dodge taxi on Oak Street and charged the driver with driving while impaired and exceeding 90 milligrams of alcohol.

In a new release, OPP praised the taxi customer for contacting police, calling her a "perfect example" of efforts to empower passengers.

The driver's licence has been suspended and his vehicle has been impounded.

He will appear in court in Leamington on April 20.