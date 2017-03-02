A new $1.2-million amphitheatre in Leamington should be ready in time to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday.

Town council has approved the project at Seacliff park at a higher-than expected cost. Aveiro Contractors out of Dorchester, Ont. won the contract with a bid of $1.167 million.

The total price tag is rounded out with an additional $60,000 that was approved for any unforeseen costs and minor upgrades around the amphitheatre.

"It's huge," said mayor John Paterson. "It's the icing on the cake for all the work we've been doing down at our waterfront."

The town received a $400,000 Ontario 150 Community Capital Program Grant for this project, and the rest will be funded through money the town has been setting aside for years, according to the mayor.

"None of this is going to effect our tax payers at all," he said. "It's already pretty much paid for."

The amphitheatre could host community and charity events and will offer enough space to house the entire Windsor Symphony Orchestra.

The project is expected to be completed by June 30.