Riverside Drive closed as crews battle condo blaze on upper level of Le Goyeau building

Riverside Drive closed as crews battle condo blaze on upper level of Le Goyeau building

A fire broke out in one of the upper units of Le Goyeau Condominiums on Tuesday.

Crews were at the scene of a fire at a downtown Windsor condo

A fire broke out on the upper levels of a condominium building on Riverside Dr. E. Tuesday. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

A fire broke out in one of the upper levels of Le Goyeau Condominiums on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews have closed down sections of Riverside Dr. E. and Goyeau Street as they rush to fight the fire on the 12th floor of the building. 

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the balcony of the unit.

The 15-floor building is on the corner of Riverside Drive East and Goyeau Street. 

More to come. 

