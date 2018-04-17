Riverside Drive closed as crews battle condo blaze on upper level of Le Goyeau building

A fire broke out in one of the upper levels of Le Goyeau Condominiums on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews have closed down sections of Riverside Dr. E. and Goyeau Street as they rush to fight the fire on the 12th floor of the building.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the balcony of the unit.

The 15-floor building is on the corner of Riverside Drive East and Goyeau Street.

This resident was in the building when the fire started. <br><br>He said officials have warned people to watch for flying debris as crews fight the fire. <a href="https://t.co/eWsCEa8dvn">pic.twitter.com/eWsCEa8dvn</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

More to come.