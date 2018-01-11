Feeling lucky?

Jan. 11 is the last day to cash in a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million, that was purchased in Windsor but has not been claimed.

The Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased for a guaranteed grand prize draw on Wed. Jan 11, 2017 with the number 40725564-01.

An exact match of the number is needed before the prize can be claimed, according to the OLG.

"Anyone possessing this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Prize Centre," stated the corporation in a media release.