LaSalle Mayor Ken Antaya says the free ride is over — transit riders will have to pay $3 to take the bus starting in 2018.

The town launched its transit system in September and has seen about 10,000 people ride the service that runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. six days a week.

"When you take a look at it that's about 2,500 a month and demonstrates a need in the community," said Antaya.

January will also bring other changes to the transit system.

Riders want longer service

The town is expecting two new buses "wrapped with a LaSalle theme," the mayor added.

Antaya said the system has been used by everyone ranging from seniors to students, although he admits ridership might drop once fares begin on Jan. 2.

Reaction to the buses has been largely positive, Antaya added, with the only complaints calling for routes that touch more of the town and run longer.

"Right now [the system] is something that is very young and we're hoping within the next year or two we'll be able to evaluate if we want to expand it, enhance it and even prolong it."