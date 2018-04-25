LaSalle Mayor Ken Antaya will not seek re-election

Mayor of LaSalle Ken Antaya will not be running for mayor in the upcoming election.

Antaya has announced he will not be seeking re-election in the fall.

Antaya, who was born and raised in LaSalle, has been the mayor for eight years but says "it is just time" to leave.

"It's something that is bitter sweet to some extent — wish it could be longer however I am happy to be leaving," he said.

Antaya said when people came into the office, they didn't ask for the mayor or Mr. Antaya, they would ask for Ken.

"Most of the people in the community I grew up with, I have known either their family or know them personality so it was a rewarding time," he said, for his time as mayor.

The current term of office for mayor, deputy mayor, and councillor is December 1, 2014 to November 30, 2018.

The next regular municipal election is Monday, October 22, 2018.