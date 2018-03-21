LaSalle's Luke Willson to play for Detroit Lions

LaSalle's Luke Willson is heading home.

The free agent tweeted a farewell to the Seattle Seahawks Tuesday night. NFL Canada tweeted the news he's heading to Detroit Wednesday morning.

Going for a little drive this morning! <a href="https://t.co/asYvyBpNnd">pic.twitter.com/asYvyBpNnd</a> —@LWillson_82

Luke's father Mike confirmed his son will be in Detroit this morning to sign a one-year deal with the Lions.

"We're thrilled," he said, adding that Luke had a longer-term offer from another team, but chose to sign with Detroit.

"The opportunity is there for him to get a lot of playing time and he thinks that in that offence he's got a chance to do well and, they'll want to resign him," he said.

BREAKING: <a href="https://twitter.com/LWillson_82?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LWillson_82</a>'s heading home. 🦁<br><br>Willson grew up a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lions</a> fan in nearby LaSalle, Ontario, a 30-minute drive from <a href="https://twitter.com/fordfield?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FordField</a>. 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/5DYaDf8Sz2">pic.twitter.com/5DYaDf8Sz2</a> —@NFLCanada

The former fifth-round draft pick won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013.

In a message posted to Twitter, the tight end thanked the Seahawks for the past five years, which he said left him feeling full of gratitude.

"Pete Caroll and John Schiender thank you guys for believing in a Canadian kid from Rice university," he wrote, adding "most importantly thank you to all my brothers and teammates. Sharing the field with you has been an honor."

The message was met with dozens of replies from fans who shared favourite moments and photos of Willson.

One of my favorite pics of you! <a href="https://t.co/ltXv7dCbdv">pic.twitter.com/ltXv7dCbdv</a> —@Teresa4ever12

Always love for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2Ls?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2Ls</a> <a href="https://t.co/xEGo9VeFHE">pic.twitter.com/xEGo9VeFHE</a> —@PBizzel

Mike Wilson said his son has always been a Lions fan.

"He went out for Halloween dressed as Barry Sanders probably three or four Halloweens in a row," he said.