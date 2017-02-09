Police have issued a public safety alert after coyotes attacked a dog along walking trails in LaSalle near McNabb Avenue and Morton Drive.

The dog survived the attack, but suffered some cuts that were later treated by a veterinarian, according to a post from LaSalle police on Facebook.

"Trail users are encouraged to keep their dogs on a leash at all times and to clean up after their pets, as coyotes are attracted to the odour of feces," reads the social media post.

TLC Animal Aid also put out a warning concerning coyotes, saying the coyotes grabbed the dog while it was with its owner, but let go after she screamed.

Coyotes are most active at dawn and dusk, according to police, who warn trail users not to approach an "aggressive coyote."

If a person encounters a coyote, police advise they don't touch it, back away calmly and make noise or wave their hands.