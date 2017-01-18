Larry Costello, a Second World War sailor who vehemently fought for veterans rights in the Windsor region, died Monday at the age of 92.

Well-known for representing veterans during a host of political conflicts over several decades, Costello also played a significant role with several community organizations.

"He was a shining example for what should happen to people after they're finished serving in uniform," said Jeff Gravel, a Canadian military veteran who became close friends with Costello. "Larry never stopped serving and I don't even think he realized the example he was setting for the younger generation."

Canadian military veteran Jeff Gravel says he looked up to Second World War veteran Larry Costello, who died at Windsor Regional Hospital on Monday at the age of 92. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Costello enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy in 1941 at the age of 16, shortly after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

He was stationed in various posts during the Second World War as well as serving on transfer ships during the Korean War. He also served on the H.M.C.S. Ottawa during the Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba in 1961, just two years before he retired from the military.

"Larry's story of heroism spans some of the finest Canadian hours [in battle]," said Bruce Moncur, a veteran from Harrow who fought in Afghanistan.

The voice of veterans

Costello tirelessly advocated for veterans and their families after retiring. He fought the closure of veterans affairs offices and helped other veterans receive benefits.

Joe Comartin, the former NDP MP for Windsor-Tecumseh, visited Costello in hospital Monday, just before the veteran died.

Comartin met Costello back in 1998 at a Remembrance Day parade. The two remained friends over the years, getting together for dinner at least several times a year.

"He was just absolutely committed to Canada. He was a great patriot," Comartin said. "That level of commitment is pretty rare. Everybody knew, if we had a problem, we can call Larry and he'd make sure it would get taken care of."

Costello was also an important influence for young veterans, like Moncur and Gravel, as they returned home after military service.

"Larry really helped a lot of us coming home and transitioning into a civilian role," Moncur said. "We did our time in the military and now it's time to do our time in society, and Larry was the shining example we all looked to."

Visitation will be held at the Windsor Chapel on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. and on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and again between 7-9 p.m. A veteran's funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m.