Several lanes of the E.C. Row Expressway will be closed Thursday and Friday to allow crews to complete storm sewer and culvert work.

The westbound on ramp from Southbound Dominion Boulevard will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 11.

The westbound off ramp from Central Avenue to Walker Road will also be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both closures are dependant on the weather.

Anyone with questions about the lane reductions can call 311 or check out the city's construction projects database.