A landlord in Windsor, Ont. is considering criminal and financial background checks as a way to weed-out problem tenants who don't pay all they owe.

Trashed units, unpaid rent and a lengthy repayment process are all common complaints from landlords in the city.

"It's leading to financial hardship for landlords. It honestly is," said Randal Morawetz, President of R.A.M. Property Management.

'Huge write-offs' for landlords

Morawetz oversees more than 150 properties in Windsor-Essex, with a total of nearly 600 tenants.. He says the only way he and others in the industry can deal with "huge write-offs" is to raise the rent for everyone.

"I have owners who are breaking even. I have some buildings, we are making a little bit of money on them. But not the huge, 50 per cent margins that people perceive," he said.

Last month, Morawetz accepted $1,000 cash from a tenant who owed more than $3,000. That deal meant the tenant moved out and the landlord was guaranteed to see some repayment, without having to waste more time and money in civil court.

More than 200 syringes found in unit

Morawetz said Another big expense for landlords is tenants who leave behind a massive mess. He said one recently vacated one-bedroom unit had more than 200 used syringes scattered all over the floor.

"[It's] willful damage. We have no immediate recourse to have the tenant correct those damages. In most cases, it lands right back on the landlord to correct it and try to see restitution afterwards," Morawetz said.

More than 200 of these syringes were found scattered across a one-bedroom apartment, leaving R.A.M. Property Management to clean up the mess. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Criminal checks being discussed

The province recently announced a new standardized lease that comes into effect next month. It will clearly spell out obligations for both tenants and landlords and will also keep illegal terms, such as a no-pet clause or requiring post-dated cheques, out of the lease.

Morawetz admits the standardized lease will help, but he wants to take things one step further.

"We are all tightening up our tenant application criteria to a level that's never been seen before," said Morawetz.

"Background checks, criminal checks, these are being discussed amongst landlords as a wanted item."

This month, R.A.M. Property Management started a new screening process that requires some financial records at the outset. After that, the company whittles down a list of applicants to a few prospective tenants who get a face-to-face interview.