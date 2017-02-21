Hundreds of elementary and high school students in Lambton County have been suspended because of incomplete immunization records.

Final suspension letters were sent to parents of students from all school boards on Feb. 17. Of those final notices, 346 students were officially suspended Tuesday.

"They're not allowed into school until we receive information from them, whether it be that they've received vaccines, that they're in the process of receiving vaccines," said Erin Courtney, Lambton Public Health protection supervisor.

The suspensions come after more than 3,700 notices were sent to parents whose children needed vaccines or needed to update their records back in November.

In many cases, parents of younger children simply needed to get their paperwork in order, explained Courtney.

Health units across the province are required to maintain immunization records for students and can ask boards to issue suspensions to parents in order to ensure parents keep their vaccines up to date.

3,500 face suspension in Windsor-Essex

In order to attend school, students have to show proof of immunization against meningococcal disease, whooping cough, chickenpox, tetanus, diphtheria, poliomyelitis, measles, mumps and rubella.

More than 3,500 Grade 11 and 12 students in Windsor-Essex have received final suspension notices because of incomplete immunization records. They have until Feb. 28 to update their records or they will be suspended.