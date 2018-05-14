Lambton-Kent-Middlesex still without Liberal candidate after nomination falls through

Twenty-three days until Ontario votes in its provincial election, and Lambton-Kent-Middlesex still does not have a Liberal candidate.

Ryan O'Hagan announced he would be the Liberal candidate on May 8 and was planning an official campaign launch at Crabby Joes in Strathroy Sunday evening followed by a canvassing blitz.

Just hours before the event he posted on Facebook that the launch had been cancelled.

"Unfortunately due to events out of my control, I will not be nominated tonight as the Liberal candidate for LKM," O'Hagan wrote in a post on his personal Facebook.

O'Hagan said that he "sincerely assure[s] everybody that this decision has nothing to do with the Liberal party or any of their members."

A party spokesperson released a brief statement but refused to discuss the reasons.

"We have a rigorous candidate vetting process and, without getting into specifics, it was determined prior to his nomination that Mr. O'Hagan will not be our candidate," according to the statement.

O'Hagan said he still strongly believes that a "Doug Ford government will take our province ten steps back and that is not something we can afford."

CBC News has reached out to O'Hagan and is waiting to hear back.