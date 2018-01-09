Provincial police are investigating a collision that killed two people along Courtright Line in Lambton County. 

The crash involved a minivan and tractor trailer — the driver of the truck has been transported to hospital with injuries but is expected to survive.

Lambton County Crash, two dead

The collision involved a minivan and tractor trailer. (OPP West/Twitter)

Courtright Line is expected to be closed at Kimball Road for several hours.