Skip to Main Content
Lakeshore hopes for hotel, waives building permit fees

Notifications

Lakeshore hopes for hotel, waives building permit fees

The Town of Lakeshore hopes a decision to waive building permit fees will bring a hotel to the community.

Businesses, residents and sports organizations say a hotel is needed

CBC News ·
The Town of Lakeshore hopes by waiving building permits, a hotel might come to the area. (Town of Lakeshore)
comments

The Town of Lakeshore hopes a decision to waive building permit fees will bring a hotel to the community.

Officials say businesses, residents and sports organizations have all indicated one is needed, and that market research confirms it.

The town said bringing a hotel to the area is one of council's "key strategic priorities."

Out-of-town visitors would like to see a hotel near the Atlas Tube recreation centre in particular.

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us