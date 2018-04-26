Lakeshore hopes for hotel, waives building permit fees
The Town of Lakeshore hopes a decision to waive building permit fees will bring a hotel to the community.
Businesses, residents and sports organizations say a hotel is needed
Officials say businesses, residents and sports organizations have all indicated one is needed, and that market research confirms it.
The town said bringing a hotel to the area is one of council's "key strategic priorities."
Out-of-town visitors would like to see a hotel near the Atlas Tube recreation centre in particular.
