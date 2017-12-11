The Town of Lakeshore is raising property taxes by 2.03 per cent for 2018, according to the municipality's 2018 budget.

The budget was passed by council on Friday and is in response to "growth pressures and sustainability measures, while maintaining its position as one of the lowest property tax-rate communities in Windsor-Essex," according to a city media release.

The budget outlined $9.1 million for public works funding — $6.9 million of which will go toward road construction.

Lakeshore is also spending $1.3 million on a Flood Defence Action Strategy and Plan, including subsides for backflow valves, sump pump overflow outlets, and downspouts.