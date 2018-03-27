Hydro One power outage in parts of Lakeshore

Hydro One is blaming a motor vehicle accident for the power outage affecting a part of Lakeshore Tuesday.

Early this morning, about 671 customers were without power in an area stretching east from Belle River.

Crews were dispatched to start working on the problem, and power was partially restored in the area by midday.

Hydro one initially said the outages were caused by equipment failure, but later cited a "motor vehicle accident" as the cause of the problem.

The company estimated power would be restored to remaining households by 5 p.m.

