Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain to seek re-election

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain plans to seek re-election in the October municipal election, CBC News has learned.

Bain has held the mayoral position since 2006 and has spent 37 years in municipal politics.

"I have picked up my papers and I'm in the process of getting the signatures I need, and I hopefully will be turning them in this week to have another four-year term as mayor of Lakeshore," he told CBC's Windsor Morning.

This is the first day people who are interested in running for municipal politics can declare their intentions formally. Municipal offices across Ontario are accepting nomination papers starting today.

The announcement makes him the first area mayor to formally announce he is seeking re-election.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has decline to comment so far. LaSalle Mayor Ken Antaya has said he will not seek re-election.

In January, Bain announced his desire to step down from the position of Essex County warden for 2019 so he could spend more time with his family. Essex County takes in all the municipalities near Windsor, including Lakeshore, Essex, Amhertsburg, Kingsville, LaSalle, Leamington and Tecumseh.

"You're putting two full-time jobs, one on top of the other, so it's a matter of some days there's not enough hours in the day and I have to delegate out appointments to other members of county council, so I'll be I guess what you call 'backing off some," he said at the time.

The municipal election will take place October 22.