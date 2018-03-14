A Lakeshore man has been charged with impaired driving and failing to provide a breath sample after allegedly driving erratically and tailgating on Highway 401.

Provincial police received a call from someone who said they were being closely followed by another driver on March 9 around 8 a.m.

"Frequent attempts over several kilometres to evade the suspect were reportedly unsuccessful," stated Const. Jim Root in a media release.

Both vehicles left the highway and headed toward St. Joachim. Police stopped the suspect's vehicle on County Road 42 near Lakeshore and said the 54-year-old driver showed signs of impairment.

The man's vehicle has been impounded and his licence suspended.