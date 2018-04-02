Skip to Main Content
Lakeshore district fire chief and 25-year veteran has died

Lakeshore Fire district chief and 25-year veteran of the service, Joe St. Louis, has died.

'The firefighters at Station 3 will miss his friendship and the leadership he provided,' said fire chief

CBC News ·
(Lakeshore Fire)

Firefighters in Lakeshore are mourning the death of one of their own. 

"Joe was a 25-year fire service veteran and a well-respected district chief across the Lakeshore Fire Service," Fire Chief Don Williamson said in an email to CBC News. 

"Joe was known for his calm demeanour and take-charge approach during emergency situations."

He said St. Louis has been actively involved in department training programs, teaching and evaluating life-saving CPR, defibrillation and first aid skills.

"The firefighters at Station 3 will miss his friendship and the leadership he provided," he said.

Williamson would not comment on the details of his colleague's passing, out of respect for the family. 

