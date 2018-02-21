The Town of Lakeshore is asking residents to avoid flushing toilets, taking showers, running dishwashers or using water in certain areas of the town until the sewer system can "catch up" for the "balance of the evening."

The town's sanitary system from West Puce Road east to Rourke Line from Lake St. Clair to County Road 22, and neighbouring areas, is currently running at full capacity due to recent rains and the snow melt.

The news comes as Windsor-Essex broke weather records this week.

Rainfall levels quickly rose past record measurements on both Monday and Tuesday, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Ria Alsen, and Tuesday was the warmest Feb. 20 on record.

A total of 15.4 mm of rain was measured at the Windsor Airport on Monday, enough to douse the previous record for Feb 19 of 10.9 mm set in 1974.

The Town of Lakeshore was expected to give an update on the situation by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. They replied to their original Facebook post after 6 p.m. saying the sanitary system is still at capacity and ask residents to continue to avoid excess water usage.